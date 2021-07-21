Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NVSAU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

