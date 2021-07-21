Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 250,000 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $982,000.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

