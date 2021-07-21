Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 5.68% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,111,000.

NASDAQ INKA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

