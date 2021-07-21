Blackstone Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.14%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

