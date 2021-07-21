Blackstone Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Blackstone Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.