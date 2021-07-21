Blackstone Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Blackstone Group Inc. cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171,456 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.