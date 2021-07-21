Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

