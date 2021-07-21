Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $33,838,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $14,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $9,940,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $9,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $8,872,000.

OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

