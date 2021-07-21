Blackstone Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:DKL opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

