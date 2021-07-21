Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

