Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

