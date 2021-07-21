Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

