Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $4,905,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $5,383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $5,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $584,000.

DTOCU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

