Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.