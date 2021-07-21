Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRKU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,853,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,535,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,557,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

