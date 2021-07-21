Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 250,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,160,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.