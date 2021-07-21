Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.05% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.42.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

