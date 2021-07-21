Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.05% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.