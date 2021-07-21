Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $109.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

