Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $20,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

