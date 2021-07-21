Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

