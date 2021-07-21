Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

