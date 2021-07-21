BLink 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,839.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $2,839.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,365 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

