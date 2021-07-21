Blockpass 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $499,831.82 and $29.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.