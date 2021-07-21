BLOCKv One Day Volume Reaches $29,202.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $29,202.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

