Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $285,399.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00821705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

