bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
