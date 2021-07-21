bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

