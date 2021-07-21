Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,554 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 21,523.8% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

