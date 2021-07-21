Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 102,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,885. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.