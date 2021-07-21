Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,600 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.51. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

