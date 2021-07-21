Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,307 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $511,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,823. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

