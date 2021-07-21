Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.44. 17,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,248. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.