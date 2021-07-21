Bluefin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Bunge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,062. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.