Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.31. 21,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

