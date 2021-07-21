Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 305,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 155,332 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 979,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,899,000 after purchasing an additional 250,899 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.71. 84,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

