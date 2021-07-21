Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 348,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 180,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

