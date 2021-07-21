Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCACU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of TCACU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

