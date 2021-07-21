Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 8,413.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of SVAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

