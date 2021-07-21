Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:UNG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 35,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,073. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.