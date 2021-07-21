Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 15,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,394. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

