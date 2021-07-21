Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,269,000. Elastic comprises approximately 0.8% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Elastic by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.49. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.