Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,514 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R. Hewitt Pate purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. 418,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

