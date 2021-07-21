Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,547 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6,493.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.6% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,809. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

