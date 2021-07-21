Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARYD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

