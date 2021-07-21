Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,960 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

CareDx stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. 12,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -283.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.79. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,085 shares of company stock worth $17,453,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.