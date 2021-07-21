Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 18,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,257. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

