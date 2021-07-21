Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $239.05. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

