Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 47,476 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,476 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of PRPB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,912. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.