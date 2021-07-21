Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,476 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.23. 160,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,119. The company has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,610,342 shares of company stock worth $3,980,989,581. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

