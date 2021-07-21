Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. 5,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,148. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $217,224,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock valued at $225,795,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

