Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $269.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

